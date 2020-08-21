New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $505,000 Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Textron were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Textron by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 159,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 241,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Textron by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Textron by 74.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 60,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $37.42 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.55.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

TXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

