New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $561,000 Stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRB opened at $60.16 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.07.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. TheStreet raised W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

