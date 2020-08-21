New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $592,000 Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1,067.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

In other Werner Enterprises news, Chairman Clarence L. Werner sold 14,130,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $579,351,443.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WERN. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $45.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average is $39.96. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $47.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $568.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.