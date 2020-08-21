New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $640,000 Stock Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FOX were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 163.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 100.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 180.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 37.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 73.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.38. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. FOX’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.05.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

