New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NiSource were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 91,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 56,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 28.2% during the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,447,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,400,000 after acquiring an additional 759,284 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NiSource by 13.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in NiSource by 74.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 224,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 96,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $962.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

