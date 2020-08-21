New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Invests $560,000 in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Univar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Univar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Univar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Univar by 2,097.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Univar by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter.

UNVR stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. Univar Inc has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.05.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Univar had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Univar Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

UNVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Univar Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

