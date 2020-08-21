New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,000 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,401 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NetApp were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in NetApp by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 118,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,617,000 after buying an additional 25,601 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in NetApp by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 644,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,593,000 after buying an additional 183,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NetApp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.06.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.