New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,300 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in UDR were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 601.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 486.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 60.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 225.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,221,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,501,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,144,934.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $34.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average is $39.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Zelman & Associates cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Capital One Financial cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

