New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,500 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter valued at $1,752,644,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 208.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,891,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 33.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,654,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 21.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,209,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter valued at $297,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $397,211,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $32,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,972,153 shares of company stock worth $767,959,867. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $34.63 on Friday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

