New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 2,300 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Mylan were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mylan by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,764,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,353,000 after buying an additional 2,350,467 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mylan by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,353,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,279,000 after buying an additional 2,042,151 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mylan by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,287,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,663,000 after buying an additional 3,167,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mylan by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,161,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,962,000 after buying an additional 131,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Mylan by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,876,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,799,000 after buying an additional 240,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mylan alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mylan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Mylan stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.