New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 300 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $2,329,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $138.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.55 and a 200-day moving average of $110.64. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $141.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.84.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,351 shares in the company, valued at $885,060.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,443 shares of company stock valued at $21,082,017. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

