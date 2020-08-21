New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 600 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,623,000 after buying an additional 30,730 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 56,292 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,505,000 after purchasing an additional 52,487 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $746,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,865.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $73.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.66. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

