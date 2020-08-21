New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 700 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,440,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,218,000 after buying an additional 131,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,226,000 after buying an additional 51,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,702,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,864,000 after purchasing an additional 263,642 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,485,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,213 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,075,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REG stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.16. Regency Centers Corp has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.50%.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $72,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,360 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

