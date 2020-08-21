New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Allegion were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Allegion by 431.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Allegion by 1,202.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Allegion by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $99.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.08. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Allegion had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $589.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.38.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

