New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEWR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Relic during the second quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in New Relic by 276.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the second quarter worth $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 1,360.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in New Relic by 33.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Relic alerts:

NYSE:NEWR opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.97. New Relic Inc has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $74.20.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.35 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $2,829,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Christenson bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.72 per share, for a total transaction of $510,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,970.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,385 shares of company stock valued at $8,491,197 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEWR. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on New Relic from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cowen cut New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on New Relic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.81.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.