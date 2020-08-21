New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,661 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $35,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $105.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.47. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.10.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

