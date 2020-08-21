New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $37.14 Million Stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,439 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 11,592 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.58% of Cree worth $37,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CREE. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 164,685 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $9,748,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 5.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,831 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Cree by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cree in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cree during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

CREE opened at $61.26 on Friday. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

