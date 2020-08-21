New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,927 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,927 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Seattle Genetics worth $36,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 753.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock opened at $157.86 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $187.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.30.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. On average, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGEN. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim raised Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Seattle Genetics from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.16.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $1,435,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,855,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $119,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,345 shares of company stock worth $30,147,594 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

