New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 65,300 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,914,700 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 65,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.33% of Halliburton worth $37,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,322,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $433,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,810 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 46,668,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $319,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $318,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,616 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,521,918 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $180,470,000 after acquiring an additional 525,055 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,497,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $106,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of HAL stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.55.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. AltaCorp Capital raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday. Finally, BofA Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.