Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $89.87

Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.87 and traded as low as $62.80. Newriver Reit shares last traded at $63.20, with a volume of 1,231,268 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on NRR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Newriver Reit from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Newriver Reit from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 76 ($0.99) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newriver Reit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 113.14 ($1.48).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 62.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 89.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.52. The firm has a market cap of $192.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1.59.

About Newriver Reit (LON:NRR)

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

