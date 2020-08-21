NEXT.coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $504.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $805,570.96 and $504.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,766.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.41 or 0.02502123 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001044 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00658264 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004133 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange.

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

