Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NBL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on Noble Energy from $10.25 to $10.10 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.11.

NYSE:NBL opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $27.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.97 million. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Noble Energy by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 72,904 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 27,303 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,235 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 80,575 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Noble Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 52,590 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Noble Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900,559 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 63,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

