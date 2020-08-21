Norbord Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Norbord in a report released on Monday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Norbord’s FY2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OSB. CIBC boosted their target price on Norbord from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Norbord from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Norbord from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of Norbord stock opened at C$46.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.42. Norbord has a 12 month low of C$13.01 and a 12 month high of C$47.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -165.46.

Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

