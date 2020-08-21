Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 904.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 295,916 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Nordson worth $62,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Nordson by 110.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Nordson by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 343.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $185,537.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,043 shares in the company, valued at $11,577,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,846 shares of company stock worth $8,100,357 over the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Nordson in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

Nordson stock traded down $13.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.01. 563,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $208.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.48.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

