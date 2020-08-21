Norish (LON:NSH) Issues Earnings Results

Norish (LON:NSH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 2.06 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON NSH opened at GBX 66 ($0.86) on Friday. Norish has a 1-year low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.63.

Norish Company Profile

Norish Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics services to food manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers, and distributors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through Product Sourcing Business, North West Cold Storage, South East Cold Storage, and Dairy Farming segments.

