Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NAK. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 15.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 270,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 114,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter worth $107,000.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

