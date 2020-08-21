Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Novation Companies Inc (OTCMKTS:NOVC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Novation Companies shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 252,518 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Director Howard Amster sold 1,984,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.02, for a total transaction of $39,698.02. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC)

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services primarily to Community Service Boards in Georgia. It also owns a portfolio of mortgage securities. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

