Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $14.60. 126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,919. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMT. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.