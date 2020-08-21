NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the computer hardware maker on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

NVIDIA has raised its dividend payment by 32.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $487.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $298.61 billion, a PE ratio of 89.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $159.00 and a twelve month high of $499.84. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $422.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $384.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.74.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,430 shares of company stock valued at $147,802,407 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

