NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $499.84 and last traded at $490.43, with a volume of 12521849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $493.48.

The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $384.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.74.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,430 shares of company stock valued at $147,802,407 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.79. The stock has a market cap of $301.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.77, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

