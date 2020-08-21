NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $50,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth $54,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 35.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 23 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 34.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,650.00.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR stock traded up $4.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $4,155.62. 13,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,536. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,655.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,330.94. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,043.01 and a 52-week high of $4,222.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.05.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. NVR had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.