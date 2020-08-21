Occidental Petroleum Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.48.

NYSE:OXY opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 143.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,730.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.