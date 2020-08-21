Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OXY. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of OXY opened at $13.40 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 317,174 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 70.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 129.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,596,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,460 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 22.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,206,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,968,000 after purchasing an additional 219,986 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

