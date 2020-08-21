OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.58

OPG Power Ventures Plc. (LON:OPG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.58 and traded as low as $10.39. OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 150,590 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $46.08 million and a P/E ratio of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.56.

OPG Power Ventures Company Profile (LON:OPG)

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal power and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc is based in Chennai, India.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for OPG Power Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPG Power Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.