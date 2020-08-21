Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Short Interest Update

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the July 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 282.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 353,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Shares of OESX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,632. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.87 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 2.02. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 5.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.