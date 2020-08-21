Oryx Petroleum (TSE:OXC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

Oryx Petroleum Co. Ltd (TSE:OXC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.09. Oryx Petroleum shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 9,000 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12.

Oryx Petroleum (TSE:OXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$42.77 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Oryx Petroleum Co. Ltd will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oryx Petroleum Company Profile (TSE:OXC)

Oryx Petroleum Corporation Limited acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil from oil and gas assets in West Africa and the Middle East. It has interests in the Hawler license area located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; the AGC Central license located in Senegal and Guinea Bissau; and the Haute Mer B license in Congo.

