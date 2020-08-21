OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.50-5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09-1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.OSI Systems also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.50-$5.05 EPS.

OSI Systems stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.80. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $107.92.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.13 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSIS. BidaskClub raised OSI Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.33.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

