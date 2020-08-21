Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.82

Pacific Green Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:PGTK) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.82 and traded as low as $1.05. Pacific Green Technologies shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 9,310 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81.

About Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK)

Pacific Green Technologies Inc, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and acquiring technologies designed to enhance the environment by reducing pollution in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and China. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulphur dioxides, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.

