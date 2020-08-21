Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.38

Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.38 and traded as low as $3.78. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 12,800 shares traded.

PMBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $84.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.36%.

In other news, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $321,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Deutsch bought 292,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 210.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.