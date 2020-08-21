Passage Bio’s (NASDAQ:PASG) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 26th

Passage Bio’s (NASDAQ:PASG) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 26th. Passage Bio had issued 12,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 28th. The total size of the offering was $216,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PASG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Passage Bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $38.23.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). As a group, analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PASG. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Passage Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Passage Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Passage Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

