Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) CAO Andrew Cappotelli Sells 686 Shares of Stock

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $91,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrew Cappotelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,111 shares of Paylocity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $280,108.59.

Shares of PCTY stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.57. The company had a trading volume of 389,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,294. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.28. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.55 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Paylocity from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paylocity from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Paylocity from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 210,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 122,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 34,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

