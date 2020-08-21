Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) SVP Mark S. Kinsey Sells 1,875 Shares

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.84, for a total transaction of $247,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,965.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Paylocity Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.46, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paylocity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Paylocity by 1,585.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 586,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,797,000 after buying an additional 551,678 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,412,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Paylocity by 4,516.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 85,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after buying an additional 13,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

