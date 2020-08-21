PBF Energy Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PBF Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, August 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($1.19). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

NYSE:PBF opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $34.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 53.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $84,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 103,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $832,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

