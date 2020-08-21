Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.07, for a total transaction of $472,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PEN stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.81. 234,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,733. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Penumbra Inc has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $241.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $105.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 236.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at $88,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.50.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

