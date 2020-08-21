PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $116.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $123.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.22.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $2,755,924.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,215,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $756,030.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,834,974. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

