Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) Receives C$2.95 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$3.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.39. The firm has a market cap of $361.07 million and a P/E ratio of 12.74. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$0.91 and a twelve month high of C$4.34.

Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

