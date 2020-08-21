Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Director John E. Lowe Purchases 1,500 Shares

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John E. Lowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.62 per share, with a total value of $60,620.00.

On Friday, June 26th, John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.95. 3,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,067. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.31.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 185.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 59.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 74.4% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

