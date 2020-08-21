Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) General Counsel Charles Kallenbach Sells 2,500 Shares

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) General Counsel Charles Kallenbach sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Charles Kallenbach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, Charles Kallenbach sold 2,500 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $73,225.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Charles Kallenbach sold 2,500 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $73,150.00.

Shares of NYSE PHR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.46. 121,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,552. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.92 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1,618.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

