PHSC (LON:PHSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PHSC (LON:PHSC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.11) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of PHSC opened at GBX 13 ($0.17) on Friday. PHSC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 16 ($0.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Get PHSC alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 3.85%. PHSC’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

PHSC Company Profile

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PHSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHSC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.