Pi Financial Reiterates C$4.00 Price Target for Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC)

Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price target on Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark raised their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.64. The stock has a market cap of $192.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14. Sangoma Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$1.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.96.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$36.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.55 million.

In other Sangoma Technologies news, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total value of C$310,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$56,072.76. Also, Director David Mandelstam sold 186,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total value of C$420,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,577,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,049,359.25. Insiders sold a total of 423,000 shares of company stock valued at $943,400 over the last ninety days.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. It offers private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including PBXact Cloud, a cloud based business communication platform; PBXact, an on-premise PBX phone systems; PBXact SaaS, software as a service; and FreePBX.

